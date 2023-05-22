Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: Newborns found dead in trash in Cleveland; teen mother located

By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Cleveland Division of Police said Monday that the two babies found dead were left in a trash can.

Police found the bodies Saturday in the city’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood. A neighbor previously reported that a landscaper first discovered them.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the infants were born days before their deaths.

The mother, a 16-year-old girl, was located and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Officials did confirm an arrest was made in this case. Police said investigators will present the facts of the case to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

RELATED: Police: 2 infants found dead in Cleveland neighborhood

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro Apartment Complex fire
No one hurt in Jonesboro apartment complex fire
Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Sunday, May 21, that Jonathan Dean Boyd was arrested and...
Double murder suspect arrested
Two people are dead after being hit by a train in Lonoke County.
Two killed by train in Cabot
Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone made his MLB debut Wednesday for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Gavin Stone to make second MLB start on Monday
Crews are at the scene of a rollover crash on a busy Jonesboro road.
2 vehicle crash on busy Jonesboro road

Latest News

Power XL recalled nearly 500,000 waffle makers.
Waffle makers recalled due to burn risk
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston,...
Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential bid, seeks optimistic contrast with other top rivals
FILE - Irish born actor Ray Stevenson poses for a photo in New York on March 7, 2011....
Actor Ray Stevenson, of ‘Rome’ and ‘Thor’ movies, dies at 58
Sam Kaplan, 72, received his degree from Georgia Gwinnett College in Cinema and Media Arts.
72-year-old man becomes the first of 7 siblings to graduate college
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right,...
Judge enters not guilty plea for suspect in stabbing deaths of 4 college students in Idaho