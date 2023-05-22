Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Trucker succumbs to crash injuries

A 21-year-old man died of injuries he suffered when his tractor-trailer collided with another...
A 21-year-old man died of injuries he suffered when his tractor-trailer collided with another big rig.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 21-year-old man died of injuries he suffered when his tractor-trailer collided with another big rig.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 5:15 a.m. Friday, May 19, on Interstate 55 in rural Mississippi County.

Detrez Marion of Holly Springs, Mississippi, was northbound near the 38-mile marker when his 2014 International struck the rear of a 2015 Freightliner in the outside lane, the crash report stated.

Following the collision, both trucks traveled approximately 233 feet before coming to a stop.

An ambulance to Marion to SMC Regional Medical Center in Osceola where he later died.

ASP did not identify the other driver who was not injured.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro Apartment Complex fire
No one hurt in Jonesboro apartment complex fire
Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Sunday, May 21, that Jonathan Dean Boyd was arrested and...
Double murder suspect arrested
Two people are dead after being hit by a train in Lonoke County.
Two killed by train in Cabot
Crews are at the scene of a rollover crash on a busy Jonesboro road.
2 vehicle crash on busy Jonesboro road
Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone made his MLB debut Wednesday for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Gavin Stone to make second MLB start on Monday

Latest News

Your sons and daughters will have a chance this fall to sing along with Peppa Pig and his pals
Peppa Pig and pals coming to Arkansas
Arkansans hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend can expect to pay a lot less to fill their...
Gas prices steady ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Sunday, May 21, that Jonathan Dean Boyd was arrested and...
Double murder suspect arrested
Aaron's Monday morning forecast