Waffle makers recalled due to burn risk

Making breakfast shouldn't be dangerous. That's why one company is recalling its waffle maker.

Empower Brands is recalling about 456,000 PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can shot out of the waffle maker during use or when opening it, posing a burn risk.

The company has received 34 reports of burn injuries.

The recall involves PowerXL Model ESWM02 (five inch) and Model ESWM03 (seven inch) Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers.

The CPSC said the appliances were sold at Walmart, Kohls, Big Lots, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Target, Sam’s Club and other home goods stores nationwide and online from July 2021 and October 2022.

Consumers should immediately stop using the waffle maker and contact Empower Brands to receive a free latch adaptor part and instructions on how to repair the appliance.

Call Empower Brands at 866-276-0063 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. The company also be contacted at wafflizerrecall@brandprotectplus.com or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall/wafflizer.

