Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

WATCH: Wranglers lasso cow that darted into interstate traffic

A team of wranglers using horses, lassos and four wheelers captured the cow Sunday.
By WTVG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - A cow on the loose on an interstate highway in Michigan had to be wrangled by a team of men on horses Sunday.

Michigan State Police blocked off part of I-75 north of Detroit as a team of wranglers “comparable to the cast of Yellowstone” corralled the cow after it darted into oncoming traffic.

Dash camera footage caught the cow evading the horses, lassos and four wheelers while on the shoulder of the road before it darted into traffic and started running down the middle lane.

A rider was eventually successful at getting a lasso around the cow and pulling it toward the median of the highway.

“Eventually after much tom foolery, the critter was captured and removed from the freeway,” the Michigan State Police wrote in a tweet. “The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock.”

No one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Sunday, May 21, that Jonathan Dean Boyd was arrested and...
$5 million bond set for man accused of murdering elderly couple
Jonesboro Apartment Complex fire
No one hurt in Jonesboro apartment complex fire
Two people are dead after being hit by a train in Lonoke County.
Two killed by train in Cabot
Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone made his MLB debut Wednesday for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Gavin Stone to make second MLB start on Monday
Police say a suspect in a Paragould homicide took their own life before they arrested them.
Police: Homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Latest News

FILE - E. Jean Carroll walks out of federal court May 9, 2023, in New York. This week, jurors...
Columnist adds Trump’s post-verdict remarks to defamation case, seeks at least $10M
FILE - Terry McDermott, 23, of Essexville, Mich., skates in the 500-meter speedskating event on...
Terry McDermott, Olympic speedskating gold medalist in 1964, dies at 82
The opening of the iconic Tater Red's on Beale Street
New owners to transform now-shuttered iconic shop on Beale Street
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short