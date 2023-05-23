AAA announces All-State selections for baseball, softball, soccer
With the Weekend of Champions in the books, the Arkansas Activities Association revealed All-State honors for baseball, softball and soccer. Below are players from Region 8 teams represented on the list.
Baseball
6A
Maddox Morrison - Jonesboro
5A
Bean Baxter - Batesville
Mark Brissey - Batesville
Conner Cunningham - Batesville
Camden Farmer - Greene County Tech
Hutson Guinn - Greene County Tech
Matthew Kearney - Marion
Reece Ducker - Mountain Home
Masen Walker - Mountain Home
Slade Caldwell - Valley View
Eli Crecelius - Valley View
Lawson Ward - Valley View
4A
Weston Speir - Brookland
Dax Webb - Brookland
Noah Powell - Highland
Zane Hibbard - Pocahontas
Jack Privett - Pocahontas
Easton Baldridge - Westside
3A
Trent Middleton - Gosnell
Levi Lang - Harding Academy
Kade Smith - Harding Academy
Brylan Honeycutt - Harrisburg
Grant Wren - Melbourne
Trey Wren - Melbourne
Kevin Morris - Rivercrest
Conner Vaughn - Rivercrest
Russ Martin - Rose Bud
Matt Guffey - Salem
Nolan Belcher - Walnut Ridge
2A
Easton Fletcher - Bay
Nicholas Patterson - Buffalo Island Central
Aiden Jones - Cedar Ridge
Kyle Provence - Cedar Ridge
Will Rushing - McCrory
Jacob Hickman - Palestine-Wheatley
Drew Henderson - Rector
Kaleb Tacker - Riverside
Corey Dail - Sloan-Hendrix
1A
Preston Van Dyke - Armorel
Jackson Welch - Armorel
Riley Whiteaker - Calico Rock
Tanner Durham - Hillcrest
Talmadge Smith - Hillcrest
Caleb Webb - Midland
Will Webb - Midland
Braden Williams - Viola
Softball
6A
Caroline Hughes - Jonesboro
5A
Karley Burrow - Greene County Tech
Ava Carter - Greene County Tech
Zoie Reynolds - Greene County Tech
Marley Speer - Greene County Tech
Kelsey Baker - Marion
Kelsey Eppes - Marion
Katie Camp - Mountain Home
Emma Crabb - Mountain Home
Abby Busby - Searcy
Riley Smith - Valley View
Anna Winkfield - Valley View
4A
Bella Byerly - Brookland
Taylor Reed - Brookland
Chloe McCance - Southside
Jada Diaz - Westside
Megan Hedger - Westside
Ally Glover - Wynne
3A
Savana Gist - Gosnell
Sarah Davis - Harding Academy
Ava Ellis - Harding Academy
Abbie Lawrence - Melbourne
Makaylie Gist - Newport
Molli Austin - Rivercrest
Annabelle Chandler - Rivercrest
Chesnee Chandler - Rivercrest
Sarah Hartle - Rose Bud
Callie Hall - Salem
Hannah Nicholson - Tuckerman
2A
Maddi Rider - Cedar Ridge
Kelly Lucas - East Poinsett County
Keegan McCorkle - East Poinsett County
Morgan Schaefer - McCrory
Katie Ridge - Riverside
Klaire Womack - Riverside
1A
Savannah Slater - Armorel
Lyrick Stapleton - Calico Rock
Laiken Cornett - Concord
Kaily Scoggin - Hillcrest
Lauren Skaggs - Mammoth Spring
Brynn Washam - Mammoth Spring
Danica Brown - Midland
Gabby Jefford - Midland
Haylee Crotts - Viola
Boys Soccer
5A
William Bevel - Mountain Home
James Douglas - Mountain Home
Elijah Linderman - Searcy
Corbin Dixson - Searcy
Cooper Jones - Searcy
Ervin Shala - Searcy
Brandon Southand - Valley View
Wyatt Oldham - Valley View
Grant Higgins - Valley View
Luke Couch - Greene County Tech
Levi Compton - Greene County Tech
Erick Velasquez - Batesville
Bradon McFarland - Paragould
Caleb Andrews - Nettleton
Antonio Almaraz - Nettleon
4A
Gabe Guimond - Brookland
Cesar Alvarado - Brookland
Carlos Mata - Brookland
Alex Jones - Harding Academy
Graham Smith - Harding Academy
Braden Waddill - Harding Academy
Brayden Mattox - Wynne
3A
Luke Summitt - Crowley’s Ridge Academy
Cole Oxley - Crowley’s Ridge Academy
Sam Marshall - Crowley’s Ridge Academy
Jacob Meredith - Crowley’s Ridge Academy
Lathan Brinkley - Crowley’s Ridge Academy
Camyn Vickers - Mountain View
Joshua Corners - Mountain View
Daniel Cortez - Riverview
Joel Mata - Riverview
Joey Summers - Cave City
Jonny Montalvan - Riverview
Girls Soccer
6A
Yajaira Alvarado - Jonesboro
5A
Lily Hinson - Mountain Home
Micah McMillan - Valley View
Morghan Weaver - Valley View
Ellie Higgins - Valley View
Elizabeth Becklund - Valley View
Sara Daniel - Searcy
Avery Meadows - Searcy
Lexie Eddins - Searcy
Bailey Reddick - Greene County Tech
Mackenzie Sovers - Greene County Tech
Reese Roleson - Paragould
KJ Beamon - Paragould
Cheyenne Dotson - Marion
Linzi Dowell - Batesville
4A
Calle Citty - Harding Academy
Anna Snow - Harding Academy
Kloey Fullerton - Harding Academy
Abbi Brookreson - Brookland
Mack Allen - Brookland
Nichole Craig - Brookland
Madison Hoselton - Wynne
Sydney Pickering - Westside
3A
Makaiya Minner - Riverview
Xitlaly Montes - Riverview
Rubi Osornia - Riverview
Millie Beller - Cave City
Jessie Stauffer - Cave City
