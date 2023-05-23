Energy Alert
AAA announces All-State selections for baseball, softball, soccer

By Logan Whaley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
With the Weekend of Champions in the books, the Arkansas Activities Association revealed All-State honors for baseball, softball and soccer. Below are players from Region 8 teams represented on the list.

Baseball

6A

Maddox Morrison - Jonesboro

5A

Bean Baxter - Batesville

Mark Brissey - Batesville

Conner Cunningham - Batesville

Camden Farmer - Greene County Tech

Hutson Guinn - Greene County Tech

Matthew Kearney - Marion

Reece Ducker - Mountain Home

Masen Walker - Mountain Home

Slade Caldwell - Valley View

Eli Crecelius - Valley View

Lawson Ward - Valley View

4A

Weston Speir - Brookland

Dax Webb - Brookland

Noah Powell - Highland

Zane Hibbard - Pocahontas

Jack Privett - Pocahontas

Easton Baldridge - Westside

3A

Trent Middleton - Gosnell

Levi Lang - Harding Academy

Kade Smith - Harding Academy

Brylan Honeycutt - Harrisburg

Grant Wren - Melbourne

Trey Wren - Melbourne

Kevin Morris - Rivercrest

Conner Vaughn - Rivercrest

Russ Martin - Rose Bud

Matt Guffey - Salem

Nolan Belcher - Walnut Ridge

2A

Easton Fletcher - Bay

Nicholas Patterson - Buffalo Island Central

Aiden Jones - Cedar Ridge

Kyle Provence - Cedar Ridge

Will Rushing - McCrory

Jacob Hickman - Palestine-Wheatley

Drew Henderson - Rector

Kaleb Tacker - Riverside

Corey Dail - Sloan-Hendrix

1A

Preston Van Dyke - Armorel

Jackson Welch - Armorel

Riley Whiteaker - Calico Rock

Tanner Durham - Hillcrest

Talmadge Smith - Hillcrest

Caleb Webb - Midland

Will Webb - Midland

Braden Williams - Viola

Softball

6A

Caroline Hughes - Jonesboro

5A

Karley Burrow - Greene County Tech

Ava Carter - Greene County Tech

Zoie Reynolds - Greene County Tech

Marley Speer - Greene County Tech

Kelsey Baker - Marion

Kelsey Eppes - Marion

Katie Camp - Mountain Home

Emma Crabb - Mountain Home

Abby Busby - Searcy

Riley Smith - Valley View

Anna Winkfield - Valley View

4A

Bella Byerly - Brookland

Taylor Reed - Brookland

Chloe McCance - Southside

Jada Diaz - Westside

Megan Hedger - Westside

Ally Glover - Wynne

3A

Savana Gist - Gosnell

Sarah Davis - Harding Academy

Ava Ellis - Harding Academy

Abbie Lawrence - Melbourne

Makaylie Gist - Newport

Molli Austin - Rivercrest

Annabelle Chandler - Rivercrest

Chesnee Chandler - Rivercrest

Sarah Hartle - Rose Bud

Callie Hall - Salem

Hannah Nicholson - Tuckerman

2A

Maddi Rider - Cedar Ridge

Kelly Lucas - East Poinsett County

Keegan McCorkle - East Poinsett County

Morgan Schaefer - McCrory

Katie Ridge - Riverside

Klaire Womack - Riverside

1A

Savannah Slater - Armorel

Lyrick Stapleton - Calico Rock

Laiken Cornett - Concord

Kaily Scoggin - Hillcrest

Lauren Skaggs - Mammoth Spring

Brynn Washam - Mammoth Spring

Danica Brown - Midland

Gabby Jefford - Midland

Haylee Crotts - Viola

Boys Soccer

5A

William Bevel - Mountain Home

James Douglas - Mountain Home

Elijah Linderman - Searcy

Corbin Dixson - Searcy

Cooper Jones - Searcy

Ervin Shala - Searcy

Brandon Southand - Valley View

Wyatt Oldham - Valley View

Grant Higgins - Valley View

Luke Couch - Greene County Tech

Levi Compton - Greene County Tech

Erick Velasquez - Batesville

Bradon McFarland - Paragould

Caleb Andrews - Nettleton

Antonio Almaraz - Nettleon

4A

Gabe Guimond - Brookland

Cesar Alvarado - Brookland

Carlos Mata - Brookland

Alex Jones - Harding Academy

Graham Smith - Harding Academy

Braden Waddill - Harding Academy

Brayden Mattox - Wynne

3A

Luke Summitt - Crowley’s Ridge Academy

Cole Oxley - Crowley’s Ridge Academy

Sam Marshall - Crowley’s Ridge Academy

Jacob Meredith - Crowley’s Ridge Academy

Lathan Brinkley - Crowley’s Ridge Academy

Camyn Vickers - Mountain View

Joshua Corners - Mountain View

Daniel Cortez - Riverview

Joel Mata - Riverview

Joey Summers - Cave City

Jonny Montalvan - Riverview

Girls Soccer

6A

Yajaira Alvarado - Jonesboro

5A

Lily Hinson - Mountain Home

Micah McMillan - Valley View

Morghan Weaver - Valley View

Ellie Higgins - Valley View

Elizabeth Becklund - Valley View

Sara Daniel - Searcy

Avery Meadows - Searcy

Lexie Eddins - Searcy

Bailey Reddick - Greene County Tech

Mackenzie Sovers - Greene County Tech

Reese Roleson - Paragould

KJ Beamon - Paragould

Cheyenne Dotson - Marion

Linzi Dowell - Batesville

4A

Calle Citty - Harding Academy

Anna Snow - Harding Academy

Kloey Fullerton - Harding Academy

Abbi Brookreson - Brookland

Mack Allen - Brookland

Nichole Craig - Brookland

Madison Hoselton - Wynne

Sydney Pickering - Westside

3A

Makaiya Minner - Riverview

Xitlaly Montes - Riverview

Rubi Osornia - Riverview

Millie Beller - Cave City

Jessie Stauffer - Cave City

