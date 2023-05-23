Blytheville Police Department investigates deadly Saturday shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Saturday shooting in Blytheville.

On Saturday, May 20, the Blytheville Police Department received word of a gunshot victim at the 1600 block of Stuart Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, identified as Christopher Hogan, 34, of Blytheville.

Hogan died from his injuries after being taken to Great River Medical Center.

Police say the cause of the shooting is unclear at this time.

Authorities say this investigation is ongoing. K8 will update as details become available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.