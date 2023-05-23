Craighead County Quorum Court discusses courtroom expansion
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Quorum Court took place Monday night, with several key talking points.
During the meeting, community leaders discussed the resolution to accept a construction bid for courtroom expansion.
The courtroom expansion project will allow for two larger courtrooms and a safe room in the Courtroom Annex.
The project was first announced in February during a meeting with Craighead County BAR Association.
The courtroom expansion comes from a court backlog from COVID-19.
The project expects to start in the summer with the goal of completion in 2025.
