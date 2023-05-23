Craighead County Quorum Court discusses courtroom expansion

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Quorum Court took place Monday night, with several key talking points.

During the meeting, community leaders discussed the resolution to accept a construction bid for courtroom expansion.

The courtroom expansion project will allow for two larger courtrooms and a safe room in the Courtroom Annex.

The project was first announced in February during a meeting with Craighead County BAR Association.

The courtroom expansion comes from a court backlog from COVID-19.

The project expects to start in the summer with the goal of completion in 2025.

