Dodgers beat Braves 8-6 in Gavin Stone’s second career start

ATLANTA (KAIT) - Riverside and UCA alum Gavin Stone made his second career start, going 4-plus innings, as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 8-6 at Truist Park Monday night.

Gavin Stone speaks with @kirsten_watson on how he was able to regain his confidence and feel comfortable after his rocky start. pic.twitter.com/Lki5OV60Sn — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 23, 2023

The 24-year-old righty had a tough time settling in, giving up four runs five batters into the ballgame, but bounced back after. Stone had a string of 8 of 10 batters retired spanning from the end of the first to the end of the fourth inning.

Stone was pulled after issuing walks to the first two batters he faced in the fifth. He gave up five runs, five hits and five walks with one strikeout, recording 14 swings and misses in a no-decision for the Dodgers.

Freddie Freeman’s three-run home run in the top of the fifth gave the Dodgers the lead for good, as Los Angeles won 8-6.

