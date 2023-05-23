Energy Alert
Golf tournament raises $35k for sheriffs’ youth ranches

Hayden Cockrill tees up at First Community Bank's 26th Annual Charity Golf Tournament...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - More than 100 golfers teed up recently to raise thousands of dollars for abused and neglected children.

On May 17, First Community Bank hosted the 26th Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefitting Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches.

According to Tuesday’s news release, 120 golfers hit the Course at Eagle Mountain in Batesville.

This year’s tournament raised $35,000 for the ranch. In total, the bank’s charity tournaments have raised $415,747 through the years.

First Community Bank's charity golf tournament raised $35,000 for the Arkansas Sheriffs' Youth...
“I am always amazed by the incredible support we receive from the community for this tournament,” said Matthew Cleveland, ASYR’s chief development officer. “This tournament has always been great thanks to the continued efforts from our friends at First Community Bank, and we look forward to this event every year.”

“We appreciate the generosity of all those who made this tournament possible. Their contributions will make a real difference for many children in our community,” said Boris Dover, president and chief operating officer for First Community Bank. “A day spent golfing with friends is always a great way to support a worthy cause.”

According to its website, ASYR provides children with a history of maltreatment “a place to call home.”

The ranch began as a mobile home on several acres of Independence County in 1976 when a sheriff needed a home for two boys. Since then, the charity has grown to provide services to children in need across the state.

For more information or to donate to ASYR, visit https://www.youthranches.com/

