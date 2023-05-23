Energy Alert
Governor continues town hall meetings

Governor Sarah Huckabee sanders continues her town halls about the LEARNS Act.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a town hall in Cabot to discuss the LEARNS Act.

The Cabot Veterans Parks Event Center hosted the town hall at noon Monday.

The Lonoke County community filled the room to ask questions and learn more about the LEARNS Act.

The Governor stated the act would raise teacher pay, fund school choice, and emphasize literacy in early education.

This is one of the many town halls Sanders hosted. Sanders held a town hall in Russellville Monday, May 15.

