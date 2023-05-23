Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jury recommends more than 50 years in prison for Missouri mom whose two children died in hot car

A jury has recommended that a Missouri woman whose two young daughters died inside a hot car in...
A jury has recommended that a Missouri woman whose two young daughters died inside a hot car in 2018 be sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A jury has recommended that a Missouri woman whose two young daughters died inside a hot car in 2018 be sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.

A Clay County jury found Jenna Boedecker guilty on Friday of two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two misdemeanor counts.

The same jury recommended Monday that Boedecker be sentenced to 22 years each for the two second-degree murder convictions and a total of nine years for the endangering the welfare of a child convictions.

Prosecutors alleged that Boedecker said she put her 2-year daughter and 8-week-old daughters in her Jeep while she argued with her husband and then fell asleep at their rural Kearney home on July 3, 2018. She found them unresponsive the next morning and took them to a neighbor’s home for help but emergency responders declared the girls dead.

Evidence during the trial showed Boedecker had about two times the therapeutic amount of Xanax in her system the day her daughters were found, WDAF-TV reported.

Clay County Prosecutors Zachary Thompson said evidence also showed Boedecker had contact with law enforcement the day before the girls died about a separate incident of leaving the children in the vehicle.

A hearing on any motion for a new trial and sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Sunday, May 21, that Jonathan Dean Boyd was arrested and...
$5 million bond set for man accused of murdering elderly couple
A 21-year-old man died of injuries he suffered when his tractor-trailer collided with another...
Trucker succumbs to crash injuries
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Crittenden County.
1 dead following a single-vehicle crash
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 1.8 magnitude quake at 11:25 p.m. May 21.
Earthquake recorded late Sunday night
First National Bank Arena has hosted graduations throughout the year and has for many years...
School graduation ends with families forced out

Latest News

Local businesses are coming together to keep your pets safe.
Orkin to donate services to the NEA Humane Society
Hayden Cockrill tees up at First Community Bank's 26th Annual Charity Golf Tournament...
Golf tournament raises $35k for sheriffs’ youth ranches
Police arrested 5 people early Wednesday morning on multiple charges, including suspected car...
Stolen car leads to multiple drug, weapons charges
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast