May 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up to mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures, but humidity will make a bit of a return this afternoon. By the afternoon, we will have the chance of a few pop-up thunderstorms. Not everyone will get rain. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s.

We will have a chance of isolated to scattered storms on Wednesday as well. Thursday into Friday, a dry cold front moves through which will drop temperatures a couple of degrees and drop the humidity a little bit.

As we head into the Memorial Day Weekend, scattered storm chances return, but nothing to cancel plans over. Temperatures should stay in the 80s through the weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A good Samaritan meets up with an Arkansas high school graduate he helped following a car accident.

Businesses at the Pavilion at the Park in Little Rock are back open for the first time in seven weeks. After the March 31 tornado, the city of Little Rock closed the shopping center due to safety concerns from all of the damage, but weeks later they are finally reopening.

Members of BBQ cooking team say they were unfairly kicked out of Memphis in May.

One Independence County town looks to commit more money to two town projects. According to the Batesville City Council Meeting agenda, council members will discuss restructuring its sales tax. Mayor Rick Elumbaugh explained the sales tax money would be put toward a new water treatment facility and upgrades to Riverside Park on the White River.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.