Mo. Dept. of Conservation considers raising price of permits

Missouri considering raising fees for fishing and hunting permits.
By Olivia Tock and Breanna Harris
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is proposing adjusting prices for most hunting, fishing, trapping and commercial permits.

According to MDC, permit sales make up 17 percent of the agency’s annual budget, and under a new proposal, the price of those permits could go up for the first time in 20 years.

“We just enjoy being out here on the water,” said angler Robert Martin.

Martin enjoys casting a line at Cape County Park in Cape Girardeau.

He said the best part is having his son by his side.

“It’s just relaxing for us and something we’ve always done as a family from when I was a kid ‘til now,” he said. “We just enjoy being out here, enjoy catching them, enjoy eating them.”

However, his fishing trips could soon cost him a bit more money.

“The department of conservation issues about 2.6 million hunting and fishing trapping permits each year and, again, most of those permit prices have remained the same for the past 20 years,” said spokesperson Joe Jerek.

According to a release from the MDC, the proposal is an effort to keep up with the rising costs of goods and services used to manage more than 1,000 conservation areas, as well as nature centers, shooting ranges, fish hatcheries and other facilities.

“Most resident hunting and fishing permits would be adjusted by about a dollar, and at that rate it’s still a pretty good bargain when you compare Missouri to surrounding states,” Jerek added.

The MDC received initial approval on the proposed permit price adjustments from the Missouri Conservation Commission at an open meeting on Friday, May 19 at City Hall in Washington, Mo.

Some of the proposed permit price increases include:

  • The price of a resident hunting and fishing permit would go from $19 to $20.50. The average price for surrounding states is $42.47.
  • The price of a resident fishing permit would go from $12 to $13. The average price for surrounding states is $23.
  • The price of a resident small game hunting permit would go from $10 to $10.50. The average price for surrounding states is $26.57.
  • The price of a resident trapping permit would go from$10 to $11. The average price for surrounding states is $29.38.
  • The price of a resident spring turkey permit would go from $17 to $18. The average price for surrounding states is $47.69
  • The price of a resident firearm deer permit would go from $17 to $18. The average price for surrounding states is $54.06.
  • The price of a resident antlerless deer permit would go from $7 to $7.50. The average price for surrounding states is $24.21.
  • The price of a youth resident antlerless deer permit would go from $7 to $7.50. The average price for surrounding states is $24.21.
  • Those under 16 and over 65 years of age will still get no-cost small-game hunting permits and no-cost fishing permits.

Back on the water, Martin said the price increase is not something he’s concerned about.

“As long as it’s going towards like conservation and keeping this thing going, that’s the main thing it’s not that big a deal,” he said. “I mean, everything’s increasing now so that’s a small price to pay if you ask me.”

MDC will seek public comments about its proposed permit price adjustments, then compile comments received and share them with the Mo. Conservation Commission prior to the open commission meeting on September 8. At this meeting, the commission will give final consideration to the proposed permit price adjustments and if approved, the changes would go into effect on February 29, 2024.

To submit a comment, visit mdc.mo.gov/permits/permit-price-adjustments-2023.

