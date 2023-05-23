Energy Alert
Orkin to donate services to the NEA Humane Society

Local businesses are coming together to keep your pets safe.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Local businesses are coming together to keep your pets safe.

Orkin Pest Control partners with the NEA Humane Society to create a fundraiser to help keep animals safe from mosquito-borne illnesses like heartworms and parasitic, viral, and bacterial infections.

The Paws for Pets food and supply drive will take place in front of Kroger on Highland on Friday, May 26, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

“We are thrilled with our relationship with Orkin and what they are doing for the animals,” says the NEAHS Program Director Heather Starnes. ”NEAHS and other non-profits rely heavily on partnerships and community involvement to fulfill their mission. We wouldn’t be able to save hundreds of lives yearly if it wasn’t for the generous donations of supplies to our shelter.”

The owner of Orkin’s Jonesboro branch, Mike Jones, says they are always happy to help out the community.

“When we see a need in our area where we can help, we are more than happy to lend a hand,” Jones stated.

For more information regarding the event and how to help, please call Stephanie Jones with Orkin Pest Control at 870-230-1030 or email Stephaniejones.jfi@gmail.com.

