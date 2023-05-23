Police warn against fund scams

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you have received a fund letter in the mail, there’s a chance it may be fake.

Jonesboro Police Department announced on Facebook they are getting reports of people getting letters from the “National Police Association” asking for funds.

The police department warns people the letters are false.

The letters claim that all financial donations will be put to good use by helping fund our cities’ police departments.

Police advise that anybody who receives a letter is encouraged to shred or ignore it.

