Randolph County holds second eclipse planning meeting

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce held its second 2024 Solar Eclipse planning meeting on Tuesday evening.

Ozark Gateway Director Cathy Drew spoke to attendees about how to prepare and what to expect.

With thousands expected to crowd the region, Chamber Executive Director Cally Shore said it’s essential for the entire community to know the plan.

“It is vital that we all work together as a community to make this happen and to make it successful,” Shore said.

Randolph County plans to hold a festival the weekend before the eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024.

The chamber wants visitors to come days before the eclipse and stay days after.

Shore added that an influx of visitors could mean big problems if the area isn’t ready.

“It’s coming faster than we even know. If you don’t have a plan for these people to stay busy, that’s when problems arise,” she explained.

For more information on Randolph County’s plans for the 2024 Eclipse, visit the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

