Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Randolph County holds second eclipse planning meeting

Randolph County is preparing for an influx of visitors during the 2024 solar eclipse.
Randolph County is preparing for an influx of visitors during the 2024 solar eclipse.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce held its second 2024 Solar Eclipse planning meeting on Tuesday evening.

Ozark Gateway Director Cathy Drew spoke to attendees about how to prepare and what to expect.

With thousands expected to crowd the region, Chamber Executive Director Cally Shore said it’s essential for the entire community to know the plan.

“It is vital that we all work together as a community to make this happen and to make it successful,” Shore said.

Randolph County plans to hold a festival the weekend before the eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024.

The chamber wants visitors to come days before the eclipse and stay days after.

Shore added that an influx of visitors could mean big problems if the area isn’t ready.

“It’s coming faster than we even know. If you don’t have a plan for these people to stay busy, that’s when problems arise,” she explained.

For more information on Randolph County’s plans for the 2024 Eclipse, visit the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Sunday, May 21, that Jonathan Dean Boyd was arrested and...
$5 million bond set for man accused of murdering elderly couple
A 21-year-old man died of injuries he suffered when his tractor-trailer collided with another...
Trucker succumbs to crash injuries
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Crittenden County.
1 dead following a single-vehicle crash
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 1.8 magnitude quake at 11:25 p.m. May 21.
Earthquake recorded late Sunday night
First National Bank Arena has hosted graduations throughout the year and has for many years...
School graduation ends with families forced out

Latest News

Police are investigating a Saturday shooting in Blytheville.
Blytheville Police Department investigates deadly Saturday shooting
Local businesses are coming together to keep your pets safe.
Orkin to donate services to the NEA Humane Society
A jury has recommended that a Missouri woman whose two young daughters died inside a hot car in...
Jury recommends more than 50 years in prison for Missouri mom whose two children died in hot car
Hayden Cockrill tees up at First Community Bank's 26th Annual Charity Golf Tournament...
Golf tournament raises $35k for sheriffs’ youth ranches