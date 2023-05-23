Region 8 teams still in the hunt for Missouri state baseball championships
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The prep postseason is over in Arkansas, but it’s a different story north of the border. A couple Region 8 teams are in the hunt for Missouri state baseball championships.
MSHSAA Class 4 Baseball Sectional
Tuesday 4:00pm: Potosi at Kennett
MSHSAA Class 3 Baseball Sectional
Tuesday 4:30pm: Scott City at Portageville
MSHSAA Class 2 Baseball Sectional
Bernie 4, Greenville 3 (8 innings)
MSHSAA Class 2 Baseball Quarterfinal
Wednesday TBD: Bernie vs. Chaffee
MSHSAA Class 1 Baseball Sectional
Sectional: Cooter 2, Oran 1 (9 innings)
MSHSAA Class 1 Baseball Quarterfinal
Wednesday TBD: Cooter vs. Greenwood
