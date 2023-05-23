Energy Alert
Region 8 teams still in the hunt for Missouri state baseball championships

Hayden Nazarenus hit a walkoff home run on Monday. Cooter beat Oran 2-1 in the Missouri Class 1...
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The prep postseason is over in Arkansas, but it’s a different story north of the border. A couple Region 8 teams are in the hunt for Missouri state baseball championships.

MSHSAA Class 4 Baseball Sectional

Tuesday 4:00pm: Potosi at Kennett

MSHSAA Class 3 Baseball Sectional

Tuesday 4:30pm: Scott City at Portageville

MSHSAA Class 2 Baseball Sectional

Bernie 4, Greenville 3 (8 innings)

MSHSAA Class 2 Baseball Quarterfinal

Wednesday TBD: Bernie vs. Chaffee

MSHSAA Class 1 Baseball Sectional

Sectional: Cooter 2, Oran 1 (9 innings)

MSHSAA Class 1 Baseball Quarterfinal

Wednesday TBD: Cooter vs. Greenwood

