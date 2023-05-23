Energy Alert
St. Bernards holds groundbreaking at new infusion center

By Hayden Savage
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Healthcare and the Randolph County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning at its new infusion center.

The center is located at the Five Rivers Medical Complex in Pocahontas.

St. Bernards said the new center would allow patients in the area to not drive as far for simple injections they need.

“We look the population of patients that are traveling to Jonesboro, and certainly Randolph County had a population that was having to travel that 80-mile round trip, or more, in some areas, so it made a lot of sense for us to open in Pocahontas for that reason,” said St. Bernards Assistant Vice President Alicia Storey.

Though the center does not provide chemotherapy injections, it offers a wide range of products.

“We’ll provide non-chemo infusion and injections for patients that need fluids, IV antibiotics, iron products, blood products, a lot of the injections that patients are receiving that are not chemotherapy,” she said.

Financial counseling will also be available to connect patients receiving injections to programs that will help offset the cost of some treatments.

