Stolen car leads to multiple drug, weapons charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An attempted car break-in led to multiple arrests.

Around 1:30 a.m. May 17, Jonesboro police responded to a report of a 2023 Mustang GT stuck on the railroad tracks near Rook Road and Richardson Drive.

On the way there, officers noticed two suspects attempting to break into vehicles at a Honda dealership, according to court documents.

Officers were able to arrest one suspect, but the other, a juvenile, fled the scene.

Police arrested 5 people early Wednesday morning on multiple charges, including suspected car theft.

Police also noticed a blue Yukon circling the area. Further investigation on the Yukon revealed it was initially a white Yukon.

Police stopped the Yukon and reportedly found the juvenile who had run away along with three other suspects.

According to the affidavit, a K-9 officer called to the scene uncovered a large amount of illegal drugs and several handguns, including one stolen out of Waco, Texas.

Police also reported finding several ski masks in the car, a used digital scale, and a shoe box containing eight grams of cocaine, eight grams of suspected meth, seven grams of suspected fentanyl, and 29 grams of marijuana.

JPD arrested Pernell Bobo, Torey Ivy, Deonandrick McNeil, Nicholas Porter, and a juvenile.

On Friday, May 19, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge McNeil, Ivy, and Porter with the following:

Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms

Possession of fentanyl with the purpose to deliver

Possession of meth/cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than two grams but less than 10 grams

Theft by receiving $25,000 or more

Criminal attempt

Unlawful acts regarding computers/illegally obtaining property

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver

Breaking or entering/articles from vehicle

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Possessing instruments of crime

The judge set their bonds at $250,000 each. All except Ivy are free on bond.

Bond is also free on a $50,000 cash/surety bond after Fowler found probable cause to charge him with theft by receiving $25,000 or more; breaking or entering/articles from a vehicle; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; possessing instruments of crime; and fleeing.

The suspects are due in circuit court on June 28 for arraignment.

