Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Students raise more than $10,000 for custodian who recently lost his wife

Texas students raised more than $10,000 for their high school custodian who lost his wife.
Texas students raised more than $10,000 for their high school custodian who lost his wife.(soupstock via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLARD, Texas (Gray News) - A group of students in Texas helped raise thousands of dollars for their high school custodian after his wife recently died.

Nathaniel “Mr. Billy” Hawkins, Bullard High School’s lead custodian, lost his wife in April, as reported by KYTX.

High school students Evan Higginbotham and Spencer Corson created a GoFundMe account to help cover his late wife’s funeral expenses.

“Many know that janitors and custodians do not make much money. We are really close with ‘Mr. Billy,’ and we think this would be a great surprise,” the students shared regarding the fundraiser.

Hawkins is a father of five and the students said they wanted to help him in any way they could, calling him an “outstanding, hardworking and caring janitor.”

Last week, the students presented Hawkins with a check in the amount of more than $10,000 thanks to their fundraising efforts, according to reports.

“We appreciate you and your time to give ‘Mr. Billy’ all of this love that has been shown,” the students shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Sunday, May 21, that Jonathan Dean Boyd was arrested and...
$5 million bond set for man accused of murdering elderly couple
A 21-year-old man died of injuries he suffered when his tractor-trailer collided with another...
Trucker succumbs to crash injuries
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Crittenden County.
1 dead following a single-vehicle crash
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 1.8 magnitude quake at 11:25 p.m. May 21.
Earthquake recorded late Sunday night
First National Bank Arena has hosted graduations throughout the year and has for many years...
School graduation ends with families forced out

Latest News

This photo provided by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office shows John Manchec. Sheriff's...
Millionaire’s elaborate jail escape plan foiled, Florida sheriff says
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Debt ceiling talks grind on, but Republicans say there’s a ‘lack of urgency’ from White House
Travis Lee Carlson, 37, is charged with first-degree arson.
Landlord accused of setting building on fire as he played Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’
FILE - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul delivers his remarks after being sworn to his...
Catholic clergy sexually abused Illinois kids far more often than church acknowledged, state finds
A firefighter in California sprung into action to save his young son from drowning in a pool.
WATCH: Firefighter saves son from drowning in pool