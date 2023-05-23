Energy Alert
Study: Nearly half of global wildlife are seeing a rapid population decline

FILE - A new study finds that almost half the world's species are seeing rapid population...
FILE - A new study finds that almost half the world's species are seeing rapid population declines.(CNN, WCPO, WLUK)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) - Startling news from a study on global wildlife says that nearly half of the planet’s species are in population decline.

The study’s authors analyzed more than 70,000 species across the globe from mammals to birds to fish and even insects.

They found 48% are seeing their population shrink, and fewer than 3% are seeing an increase.

Declines tend to be concentrated in the tropics because animals there are typically more sensitive to changes in the environment.

According to the study, the main factors driving this “extinction crisis” are the destruction of landscapes and climate change.

The study was published Monday in the journal, Biological Reviews.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

