Wynne debris cleanup deadline approaches

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne debris removal deadline is quickly approaching.

Wynne City Hall announced on Facebook the debris removal deadline is set for Friday, June 2.

Residents are to push all the debris to the curb for cleanup.

The city says they are grateful for all the hard work provided.

“Looks Great Services and Debris Tech have worked diligently in our recovery efforts and have made such a difference in our city,” the city stated.

The Cross County town reminds residents once the deadline passes, residents are responsible for debris removal and hauling.

