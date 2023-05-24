Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

1 dead, several injured in Tuesday morning crash

One man is dead and several people are injured after an early morning crash in Crittenden County.
One man is dead and several people are injured after an early morning crash in Crittenden County.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One man is dead and several people are injured after an early morning crash in Crittenden County.

According to the report, the crash happened on Tuesday around 8:00 a.m. on Highway 70, east of Shearerville.

Anthony Jackson, 60, of Colt, was eastbound in his 2002 Honda Civic on Highway 70 when he crossed the centerline, striking a 2022 Honda CRV, driven by Kamini Patel, 37, of Heth, and Jennifer Dearmond, 40, of Colt, head-on.

Patel and Dearmond were taken to Regional One Health for their injuries.

Jackson died from the crash.

The body is being held at Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home.

The weather was clear and the roads were dry during the crash.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Sunday, May 21, that Jonathan Dean Boyd was arrested and...
$5 million bond set for man accused of murdering elderly couple
First National Bank Arena has hosted graduations throughout the year and has for many years...
School graduation ends with families forced out
A 21-year-old man died of injuries he suffered when his tractor-trailer collided with another...
Trucker succumbs to crash injuries
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Crittenden County.
1 dead following a single-vehicle crash
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 1.8 magnitude quake at 11:25 p.m. May 21.
Earthquake recorded late Sunday night

Latest News

Arkansas District 1 Representative Rick Crawford and the US House of Representatives await a...
Rep. Crawford: “We don’t know what to expect” as debt deadline approaches
St. Bernards said the new center would allow patients in the area to not drive as far for...
St. Bernards holds groundbreaking at new infusion center
A look at BellaBot in action delivering chips and salsa to one table as Casa Maya.
New technology is saving one restaurant thousands
St. Bernards holds groundbreaking at new infusion center