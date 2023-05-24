1 dead, several injured in Tuesday morning crash

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One man is dead and several people are injured after an early morning crash in Crittenden County.

According to the report, the crash happened on Tuesday around 8:00 a.m. on Highway 70, east of Shearerville.

Anthony Jackson, 60, of Colt, was eastbound in his 2002 Honda Civic on Highway 70 when he crossed the centerline, striking a 2022 Honda CRV, driven by Kamini Patel, 37, of Heth, and Jennifer Dearmond, 40, of Colt, head-on.

Patel and Dearmond were taken to Regional One Health for their injuries.

Jackson died from the crash.

The body is being held at Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home.

The weather was clear and the roads were dry during the crash.

