Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

17-year-old girl dies after falling from pickup truck, police say

The 17-year-old was reportedly a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado when it crashed.
By Olivia Schueller, Jay Kenney, Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Officials are investigating after a 17-year-old girl died after she fell from a pickup truck in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police identified the girl as Sophie Ringquist.

She was reportedly a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado.

Dispatchers said they received a call for a single-vehicle crash over the weekend. When troopers arrived at the scene, they said they found Ringquist with serious injuries.

State police said the accident resulted from what they only described as “unknown events.”

In a crash report, troopers said Ringquist may have been injured as a result of a fall from the vehicle. However, they also said the events are still under investigation.

Ringquist was transported to a local hospital, where officials later pronounced her dead due to blunt injuries to her torso.

Officials at Lewis Mills High School in Burlington said Ringquist was a junior.

The superintendent of the school district sent a letter about her death to the school community expressing condolences for Ringquist’s family and offering counseling services to anyone who might need them.

It is not yet clear whether the driver of the pickup will face charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-626-7900.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Sunday, May 21, that Jonathan Dean Boyd was arrested and...
$5 million bond set for man accused of murdering elderly couple
First National Bank Arena has hosted graduations throughout the year and has for many years...
School graduation ends with families forced out
A 21-year-old man died of injuries he suffered when his tractor-trailer collided with another...
Trucker succumbs to crash injuries
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Crittenden County.
1 dead following a single-vehicle crash
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 1.8 magnitude quake at 11:25 p.m. May 21.
Earthquake recorded late Sunday night

Latest News

Kennett baseball beats Potosi, advances to Class 4 quarterfinals
Red Wolves in 90: Howl on Wheels Road Show underway, Women's Hoops completes 23-24 coaching staff
Teacher of the Year, Scholarship Salute winners announced
Teacher of the Year, Scholarship Salute winners annouced
A homeowner has filed a lawsuit against West Virginia American Water after three fire hydrants...
Homeowner sues water company for faulty fire hydrants after home destroyed in fire