Richard Barnett, Jan. 6 insurrectionist sentenced to 4 years

An Arkansas man involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection has been sentenced to over four years.
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - An Arkansas man involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection has been sentenced to over four years.

Richard Barnett, 62, of Gravette, was found guilty on Jan. 23 of charges including theft of government property and civil disorder.

According to a report from KARK, new court filings show the court denied an attempt for an acquittal a day before Barnett’s scheduled sentencing.

Barnett was photographed placing his feet on former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office suite.

Visit this story at KARK.com for more information.

