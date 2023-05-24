Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Batesville School District hosting golf tournament to benefit fall tailgating

Golf players in Independence County won’t want to miss out on a golf tournament fundraiser...
Golf players in Independence County won’t want to miss out on a golf tournament fundraiser coming up later this week.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Golf players in Independence County won’t want to miss out on a golf tournament fundraiser later this week.

Batesville School District will host the Pioneer Nation Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Friday, May 26, at nine at the Eagle Mountain Golf Course in Batesville.

Proceeds from the tournament will be used to cater food for the school’s community tailgate events at home football games this fall.

Booster Club President Steve Baxter said if you’re interested in entering the tournament, now is the time to sign up.

“We have 26 teams registered right now. We’re still taking teams and taking donations to our booster club,” Baxter said. “Our community has been wonderful to support us with our hole sponsorships, or just any donations are accepted at this time, and like I said, we could still get a couple more teams in if anyone’s interested.”

The school began the community tailgate last year and said it’s something they want to continue this fall with the community’s help.

“We started this last year. It was short notice, but we had a really good turnout at our home games, having the food catted and the pep rally and just having the community come together,” Baxter stated.

Visit the school’s Facebook Page for more information on how to sign up.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First National Bank Arena has hosted graduations throughout the year and has for many years...
School graduation ends with families forced out
a look at the food trucks in question that border the edge of the properties.
New tenant leads to debates over property safety between landowners
Police arrested 5 people early Wednesday morning on multiple charges, including suspected car...
Stolen car leads to multiple drug, weapons charges
A head-on collision Tuesday morning left two people seriously injured and one man dead.
One killed, two injured in head-on crash
The Game of Bones tent
Members of BBQ cooking team say they were unfairly kicked out of Memphis in May

Latest News

the three cabanas on the side of the pool at the Paragould Community Center.
New additions at a popular summer spot
The City of Batesville said it desperately needed a new water plant as its current facility...
Citizens to vote on Batesville sales tax in August
An Arkansas man involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection has been sentenced to over four years.
Richard Barnett, Jan. 6 insurrectionist sentenced to 4 years
Deadline set to apply for the Arkansas Academic Scholarship, funded by the Arkansas Scholarship...
Deadline approaching for ASL scholarship applications