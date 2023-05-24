Batesville School District hosting golf tournament to benefit fall tailgating

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Golf players in Independence County won’t want to miss out on a golf tournament fundraiser later this week.

Batesville School District will host the Pioneer Nation Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Friday, May 26, at nine at the Eagle Mountain Golf Course in Batesville.

Proceeds from the tournament will be used to cater food for the school’s community tailgate events at home football games this fall.

Booster Club President Steve Baxter said if you’re interested in entering the tournament, now is the time to sign up.

“We have 26 teams registered right now. We’re still taking teams and taking donations to our booster club,” Baxter said. “Our community has been wonderful to support us with our hole sponsorships, or just any donations are accepted at this time, and like I said, we could still get a couple more teams in if anyone’s interested.”

The school began the community tailgate last year and said it’s something they want to continue this fall with the community’s help.

“We started this last year. It was short notice, but we had a really good turnout at our home games, having the food catted and the pep rally and just having the community come together,” Baxter stated.

Visit the school’s Facebook Page for more information on how to sign up.

