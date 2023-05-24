Deadline approaching for ASL scholarship applications
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The deadline to apply for the Arkansas Academic Scholarship, funded by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, is quickly approaching.
For 2023, the Lottery is on track to reach a record amount of scholarship proceeds raised.
The scholarship can provide assistance to traditional and non-traditional students. This includes those attending universities and two-year colleges, both public and private, in the state.
For eligibility requirements and to apply, visit sams.adhe.edu.
