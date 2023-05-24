Energy Alert
May 24: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up dry this morning and relatively warm all across the region. Rain chances are really low, but if you catch a shower, it will not last long today. Temperatures will be warm in the afternoon for the rest of the week, but the humidity will be low.

There is an upper-level that will strengthen across the southeast over this weekend that MAY prompt a few storms. We are on the edge of this system, so we are only expecting a small impact. Warm weather next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

There’s not enough evidence to determine whether social media is safe enough for children and adolescents when it comes to their mental health, according to a new advisory from the US surgeon general. Maddie Sexton will share some tips to help parents keep their kids safe.

The Wynne School District has taken the first steps toward building a new high school.

Arkansas District 1 Representative Rick Crawford and the US House of Representatives await a solution to the debt ceiling crisis from President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US would be forced to default on its debt on June 1 if a deal is not reached. Rep. Crawford said he’s hoping a deal can be made before the deadline, as no one is sure what will happen if we default.

Getting trained to perform pet CPR could be a crucial skill for owners in case of emergencies. Cats and dogs sometimes need CPR or the Heimlich maneuver, just like people do.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

