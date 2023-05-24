National research program comes to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Institute of Health is bringing a research program to Jonesboro.

All of Us is a research program that aims to help researchers understand health from various communities. Bryan Castro, a health program and research associate with the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, said the program focuses on how environments affect health.

“The idea is to improve our knowledge of what influences our health and what makes us sick, taking each person by themselves,” he said.

Another project goal is to provide representation to underserved communities, such as minorities and those who are disabled.

“If they haven’t been included in health research, then the findings of those health research studies can’t be generalizable to those communities,” he said.

By providing information about their life habits and health, those who join can help researchers understand more about what affects people’s health.

Those with the program will be at the Jonesboro library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Thursday.

