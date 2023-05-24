New technology is saving one restaurant thousands

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Casa Maya in Jonesboro has a new employee. A BellaBot joined the staff as a chips, salsa, and silverware deliverer.

The BellaBot is just one of the many delivery robots that Pudu Tech company has. The four-tier bot holds up to 10kg per tray and is packed with sensors allowing the bot to navigate through the restaurant.

Casa Maya manager Luis Madera said after seeing the bots online, he couldn’t resist when one was offered to him.

“We saw videos of them in different cities, and they called me to offer it, and I said, ‘Well, we’ll get it,” Madera said.

Aside from just making deliveries, the BellaBot can sing ‘Happy Birthday’ and plays various music.

While the bot cost $20,000, Madera said it will pay itself off in the long run.

