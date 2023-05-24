Teacher of the Year, Scholarship Salute winners annouced

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Teacher of the Month and Scholarship Salute winners gathered for a banquet honoring their achievements.

The event was held Tuesday, May 23, in the Fowler Center at Arkansas State University.

Teacher of the Month recipients were each recognized for their work in the classroom during the 2022-2023 school year.

Starla Gibson from Brookland Middle School was then named Teacher of the Year.

Following the Teacher of the Year presentation, the Scholarship Salute winners were announced.

The contest required students to submit an application, their high school transcript, and an essay where students were asked to interpret the phrase “a better Region 8.”

Five high school graduates received the Scholarship Salute award:

Audrey Altom, Tuckerman High School

Carley Morgan, Sloan-Hendrix High School

Hannah Huff, Hoxie High School

Tyler Wheeless, Nettleton High School

Kinley Davis, Walnut Ridge High School

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.