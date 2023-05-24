Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Wynne takes first steps toward new high school

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne School District has taken the first steps towards building a new high school.

Members of the community, school district, and architects gathered together and discussed what they wanted for the new high school.

Christy Leake, a parent of two Wynne High School students, said it wasn’t just the student who suffered from the loss of the high school.

“The school’s been the heart of the community, and it just hurts it’s hard to drive through town and not see destruction,” she said.

Several community members noted how much the community used the school auditorium, even noting that funerals had been held there before.

Safety was a concern for both parents and those with the school. Wynne High School principal Dusty Meek was in attendance, saying the school was already looking at other districts on how to improve.

“We looked at shelters, and they look really good as far as not only protecting against storms but also an active shooter, which seems to be more prevalent than a storm these days,” he said.

Parents and teachers also focused on other areas, like bringing technology to the forefront and wanting to make sure their children are set up for success.

“We want them to have a place where they can thrive, where they can excel, where they can make Wynne an even better place,” Leake said.

The community was also clear about wanting a building that will not only give students the best education but also be built for the future and move Wynne forward.

“It can really set Wynne on the map, regionally, statewide, and even nationally on how we respond through just building the high school,” she said.

Students will use a temporary campus across the primary building until the new school is built.

The school hopes to be finished by fall 2026.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Sunday, May 21, that Jonathan Dean Boyd was arrested and...
$5 million bond set for man accused of murdering elderly couple
First National Bank Arena has hosted graduations throughout the year and has for many years...
School graduation ends with families forced out
A 21-year-old man died of injuries he suffered when his tractor-trailer collided with another...
Trucker succumbs to crash injuries
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Crittenden County.
1 dead following a single-vehicle crash
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 1.8 magnitude quake at 11:25 p.m. May 21.
Earthquake recorded late Sunday night

Latest News

The National Institute of Health is bringing a research program to Jonesboro.
National research program comes to Jonesboro
One man is dead and several people are injured after an early morning crash in Crittenden County.
1 dead, several injured in Tuesday morning crash
Arkansas District 1 Representative Rick Crawford and the US House of Representatives await a...
Rep. Crawford: “We don’t know what to expect” as debt deadline approaches
St. Bernards said the new center would allow patients in the area to not drive as far for...
St. Bernards holds groundbreaking at new infusion center