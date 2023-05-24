Wynne takes first steps toward new high school

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne School District has taken the first steps towards building a new high school.

Members of the community, school district, and architects gathered together and discussed what they wanted for the new high school.

Christy Leake, a parent of two Wynne High School students, said it wasn’t just the student who suffered from the loss of the high school.

“The school’s been the heart of the community, and it just hurts it’s hard to drive through town and not see destruction,” she said.

Several community members noted how much the community used the school auditorium, even noting that funerals had been held there before.

Safety was a concern for both parents and those with the school. Wynne High School principal Dusty Meek was in attendance, saying the school was already looking at other districts on how to improve.

“We looked at shelters, and they look really good as far as not only protecting against storms but also an active shooter, which seems to be more prevalent than a storm these days,” he said.

Parents and teachers also focused on other areas, like bringing technology to the forefront and wanting to make sure their children are set up for success.

“We want them to have a place where they can thrive, where they can excel, where they can make Wynne an even better place,” Leake said.

The community was also clear about wanting a building that will not only give students the best education but also be built for the future and move Wynne forward.

“It can really set Wynne on the map, regionally, statewide, and even nationally on how we respond through just building the high school,” she said.

Students will use a temporary campus across the primary building until the new school is built.

The school hopes to be finished by fall 2026.

