9 Red Wolves selected to Athlon Sports All-Sun Belt Preseason Team

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As college football season inches closer, more preseason previews are coming out. Athlon Sports released their All-Sun Belt preseason teams, Arkansas State had 9 players represented on the list.

Four Sun Belt programs have double-digit All-Conference selections. https://t.co/VgTmR9w3os — Athlon Sports (@AthlonSports) May 25, 2023

First Team

K Dominic Zvada

Second Team

WR Corey Rucker

Fourth Team

RB Zak Wallace

WR Jeff Foreman

TE Emmanual Stevenson

OL Makilan Thomas

DL Ethan Hassler

CB Samy Johnson

P William Przystup

