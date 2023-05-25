Energy Alert
9 Red Wolves selected to Athlon Sports All-Sun Belt Preseason Team

By Logan Whaley
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As college football season inches closer, more preseason previews are coming out. Athlon Sports released their All-Sun Belt preseason teams, Arkansas State had 9 players represented on the list.

First Team

K Dominic Zvada

Second Team

WR Corey Rucker

Fourth Team

RB Zak Wallace

WR Jeff Foreman

TE Emmanual Stevenson

OL Makilan Thomas

DL Ethan Hassler

CB Samy Johnson

P William Przystup

