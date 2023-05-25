9 Red Wolves selected to Athlon Sports All-Sun Belt Preseason Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As college football season inches closer, more preseason previews are coming out. Athlon Sports released their All-Sun Belt preseason teams, Arkansas State had 9 players represented on the list.
First Team
K Dominic Zvada
Second Team
WR Corey Rucker
Fourth Team
RB Zak Wallace
WR Jeff Foreman
TE Emmanual Stevenson
OL Makilan Thomas
DL Ethan Hassler
CB Samy Johnson
P William Przystup
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.