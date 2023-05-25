9-year-old dies after drowning in lake

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A 9-year-old girl was found dead after police say she drowned in a lake.

According to the Newport Police Department, officers were called to Newport Lake around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, to investigate a report of a child drowning.

After searching the area, officers found the child unresponsive in the water.

Police said live-saving measures were performed and the child was taken to Unity Health where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said no further information is available at this time.

