Arkansas high schooler receives scholarship for expanding healthcare in undeserved areas

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent high school graduate in Northeast Arkansas is doing his part to make sure that people in underserved communities have access to healthcare, and after years of hard work he is finally being recognized.

Sameer Mittal recently graduated from Kipp Blytheville Collegiate High School and is set to head to Rutgers University in New Jersey this fall, but before he left, he received an incredible surprise.

He was awarded a $60,000 dollar scholarship as a part of the Ruth and Norman Rales Scholars Program which he did not see coming.

“I think it was a really gratifying moment to say, ‘Yes, my hard work has really paid off. And, yes, it was unexpected as well,’” Mittal said.

The scholarships go to students who make a difference in and out of the classroom, and that is exactly what Sameer does. His goal is to help with health disparities in his hometown of Blytheville where he has arranged a free mammogram booth, distributed free cancer screening kits, and hosted blood drives.

“Creating those opportunities for people who have those limitations of transportation or financial aid is important,” he said. “It’s really something that I don’t think should be a barrier to affordable and accessible health care.”

Sameer is set to attend Rutgers University on the pre-med track this fall and said this scholarship is something he has been working towards for as long as he can remember.

“Throughout the four years of high school and even stemming back I guess you can say almost 4th grade it’s been a really constant uphill battle of balancing my academics with my extracurriculars and just truly trying to prove myself as the best individual,” he said.

Sameer will move to New Jersey in September and looks to continue providing health care to those who are underserved around the area and could not be more thankful for all the support he has had.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.