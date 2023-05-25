Arkansas State baseball alum Liam Hicks on the rise in the minors

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KAIT) - An Arkansas State baseball alum is back in the Natural State and on the rise in the minors.

Liam Hicks is in North Little Rock this week, the Frisco Roughriders are facing the Arkansas Travelers in a six game series. Hicks got the start at catcher Wednesday night, he also serves as a designated hitter.

The Canadian is crushing it at the plate for the Texas Rangers Double-A affiliate. Hicks had 4 hits and 7 RBI for Frisco last week. On May 20th, he hit a grand slam and tacked on an RBI single.

“Just really trying to keep it simple,” Hicks said. “Trying to be on time, that’s the biggest thing. Just getting back on fastballs, being on time. Just being more comfortable as the season goes on. Trying to get the timing a little bit better, helps a lot, that’s the main thing. It’s really exciting. It’s nice to just be a part of a really good organization. And just gain confidence throughout pro ball, and just growing and learning, and hopefully keep going.”

Hicks was selected by the Rangers in the 9th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. In 2022 alone, he experienced rookie ball in Arizona plus A and A-Advanced in North Carolina. Liam made the leap to Double A earlier this month.

“I’d say the pitching is probably the biggest difference,” Hicks added. “And the routines, everyone is kind of a true professional up here. It’s kinda get ready on your own, and do what you need to do to get ready for the game. And then just handling a pitching staff like we have with such elite arms. Just kinda getting to know them, knowing them on a personal level, and what they like out of a catcher. And how to get their best stuff every night.”

Hicks is top 10 in Arkansas State history with a .340 batting average. He takes pride in being one of just 3 Red Wolves currently on the road to The Show.

“Definitely really exciting. I know there’s a few, but definitely trying to set a great example and represent the school pretty well. And just keep making it up and making everyone proud.”

