Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Debt ceiling crisis causes concern for Northeast Arkansas organization

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The clock is ticking for the U.S. to reach an agreement to avoid a debt default, and organizations in Northeast Arkansas are worried about how it will impact them.

If an agreement is not reached by June 1, government-funded programs like supplemental security income and social security will be eliminated.

Jennifer Hannah with the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas said they’re concerned about the potential of the elimination of food stamps.

She said the food bank already struggles due to inflation, and if food stamps are eliminated, they won’t be able to keep up with demand.

“We operate in the same environment that everyone else does, you know you see at the grocery store you see food prices going up, we experience that too,” Hannah said. “We will not be able to meet the full need of everyone that’s impacted by a default.”

The house began its Memorial Day recess on Thursday, May 25, but will be given a 24-hour notice to return if a deal is reached.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First National Bank Arena has hosted graduations throughout the year and has for many years...
School graduation ends with families forced out
File Graphic (KWTX)
Nine-year-old dies after drowning in lake
A head-on collision Tuesday morning left two people seriously injured and one man dead.
One killed, two injured in head-on crash
a look at the food trucks in question that border the edge of the properties.
New tenant leads to debates over property safety between landowners
Several community members spent their day digging for a blast from the past.
Hunt for 15-year-old time capsule continues

Latest News

A look at an eclipse from years ago, as many in northeast Arkansas start to prepare for 2024.
Jonesboro preparing for 2024 solar eclipse
The City of Hardy purchased a 1959 Ford Angel for around $5,000.
Hardy unveils “Mayberry” patrol unit
Kristi Sheridan, a swim coach with Ozarks Healthcare, said that drownings could happen quickly...
Swim coach asking parents to stay aware of children near water
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is urging boaters to know the rules of the water before...
Boaters urged to use caution as busy holiday weekend approaches