Debt ceiling crisis causes concern for Northeast Arkansas organization

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The clock is ticking for the U.S. to reach an agreement to avoid a debt default, and organizations in Northeast Arkansas are worried about how it will impact them.

If an agreement is not reached by June 1, government-funded programs like supplemental security income and social security will be eliminated.

Jennifer Hannah with the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas said they’re concerned about the potential of the elimination of food stamps.

She said the food bank already struggles due to inflation, and if food stamps are eliminated, they won’t be able to keep up with demand.

“We operate in the same environment that everyone else does, you know you see at the grocery store you see food prices going up, we experience that too,” Hannah said. “We will not be able to meet the full need of everyone that’s impacted by a default.”

The house began its Memorial Day recess on Thursday, May 25, but will be given a 24-hour notice to return if a deal is reached.

