Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Homeowner holds suspected intruder at gunpoint

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 29-year-old Braydan Anthony Sisk of Mountain Home...
Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 29-year-old Braydan Anthony Sisk of Mountain Home early Thursday, May 25, on suspicion of residential burglary and criminal trespass.(Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of breaking into a home came face-to-face with the homeowner and his gun.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 29-year-old Braydan Anthony Sisk of Mountain Home early Thursday, May 25, on suspicion of residential burglary and criminal trespass.

Sheriff John Montgomery said deputies were called to a home in the 5000 block of State Highway 5 South just after 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, Montgomery said deputies found the homeowner holding Sisk at gunpoint.

The homeowner told deputies he was asleep when his dogs’ barking woke him. When he got up and turned on the lights, according to Thursday’s news release, the man found Sisk standing inside his house.

“The homeowner was armed and held the intruder at gunpoint, asking him what he was doing inside the house,” Montgomery stated. “While waiting for deputies to arrive, Sisk admitted to the homeowner that he had also entered into a camper that was on the property.”

Sisk is being held on a $25,000 bond awaiting arraignment on June 12.

Montgomery said Sisk is currently on parole and has at least five prior convictions for felony crimes. In addition to the burglary and trespass charges, Sisk is charged with a parole violation with a habitual offender penalty enhancement added.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Nine-year-old dies after drowning in lake
First National Bank Arena has hosted graduations throughout the year and has for many years...
School graduation ends with families forced out
A head-on collision Tuesday morning left two people seriously injured and one man dead.
One killed, two injured in head-on crash
a look at the food trucks in question that border the edge of the properties.
New tenant leads to debates over property safety between landowners
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

The Jonesboro Police Department has seen an increase in porch piracy during the month of May.
Porch pirates stealing summer treasures
The Jonesboro Police Department has seen an increase in porch piracy during the month of May.
Porch pirates stealing summer treasures
Aaron's Thursday morning forecast
Aaron's Thursday morning forecast
With school out, parents may be out riding bikes or spending some time at the park to keep them...
Schools Out! Summer safety tips for parents