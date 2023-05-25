Homeowner holds suspected intruder at gunpoint

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of breaking into a home came face-to-face with the homeowner and his gun.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 29-year-old Braydan Anthony Sisk of Mountain Home early Thursday, May 25, on suspicion of residential burglary and criminal trespass.

Sheriff John Montgomery said deputies were called to a home in the 5000 block of State Highway 5 South just after 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, Montgomery said deputies found the homeowner holding Sisk at gunpoint.

The homeowner told deputies he was asleep when his dogs’ barking woke him. When he got up and turned on the lights, according to Thursday’s news release, the man found Sisk standing inside his house.

“The homeowner was armed and held the intruder at gunpoint, asking him what he was doing inside the house,” Montgomery stated. “While waiting for deputies to arrive, Sisk admitted to the homeowner that he had also entered into a camper that was on the property.”

Sisk is being held on a $25,000 bond awaiting arraignment on June 12.

Montgomery said Sisk is currently on parole and has at least five prior convictions for felony crimes. In addition to the burglary and trespass charges, Sisk is charged with a parole violation with a habitual offender penalty enhancement added.

