Hospital working to address nursing shortage

Baptist Health in Little Rock is working to address nursing shortage
Baptist Health in Little Rock is working to address nursing shortage(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - During the pandemic, hospitals were maxed out and understaffed due to a shortage of nurses nationwide.

Baptists Health in Little Rock is still trying to manage that gap with over 300 vacancies, according to our content-sharing partner KARK.

To combat this, Baptist Health Chief Human Resources Officer Cathy Dickinson said they have created more scholarship opportunities for current and future employees.

“We’re offering a lot of scholarships as we go out to the colleges across the state,” Dickinson said. “We’re also giving scholarships to our own internal employees who want to pursue a career in nursing, and we’ve seen that be a really good success.”

Dickinson said another way they are addressing the shortage is by creating stability for staffing.

To read more on this story, go to KARK’s website.

