Hunt for 15-year-old time capsule continues

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The community spent their afternoon in the heat, searching for a blast from the past.

The Jonesboro High School class of 2013 was the last group of students to attend the Sixth Grade Academic Center before it was converted to the International Studies Magnet School.

The students created a time capsule to honor the last class and opened it for their 10-year high school reunion, but it has yet to be found.

With their reunion coming up, Layne Yawn, a former teacher at the Sixth Grade Academic Center, said they hope to find the capsule by then.

“They’re having a class reunion in October of 2023, and so by that time, we want to have the time capsule there so they can open it and look at all the stuff they buried,” Yawn said.

A newspaper, school shirts, and a Razor phone were a few items put in the capsule, but Yawn said there was something else they’re eager to see.

“The kids all wrote down what they wanted to be when they grow up, so now we’ll have a list of all these kids and what they wanted to be when they grow up and see if they match what they are now,” Yawn explained.

Several attempts have been made to find the capsule before today, but the courtyard’s reconstruction since the time capsule was buried makes it challenging.

Dr. Juliet Morrow, an archeologist at Arkansas State University, joined the search today, bringing a metal detector, but still no luck.

A concrete slab was added since the capsule was buried in 2007, and Dr. Morrow thinks it could be under there. She said any old photos of the courtyard would be helpful to the search.

If you have any pictures or information about the time capsule, please send them to news@kait8.com

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.