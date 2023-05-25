Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jelmert, Palma Simo advance to NCAA Championships Wednesday

Jelmert capped off the Scarlet and Black’s tremendous day with a clearance of 5.56m (18-3) to...
Jelmert capped off the Scarlet and Black’s tremendous day with a clearance of 5.56m (18-3) to win the men’s pole vault.(LARA ZUK | Sun Belt Conference)
By A-State Athletics
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Arkansas State track and field athletes earned coveted bids to the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Wednesday at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds at Hornet Stadium.

Bradley Jelmert was among the final 12 pole vaulters standing at the end of the day, clearing 5.40m (17-8.5), while Aimar Palma Simo finished 10th in the men’s hammer throw with a toss of 68.60m (225-1) to punch his ticket to nationals. Both athletes are now set to make their first career appearances at the national meet, held June 7-10 in Austin Texas.

Palma Simo is A-State’s first athlete to qualify in the men’s hammer throw since Cristian Ravar Ladislau advanced to the NCAA Championships in 2018, while Jelmert becomes the Red Wolves’ first pole vaulter in the championships since Michael Carr in 2019.

Hannes Fahl advanced to Friday’s quarterfinal round in the men’s 800 meters, qualifying on time with a mark of 1:49.09.

In the first round of the 110-meter hurdles, Will Glass ran a time of 14.10 to finish 33rd.

Colby Eddowes placed 28th in the long jump, leaping 7.37m (24-2.25).

Thursday features the first day of women’s qualifying competition, beginning at 8 p.m. CT with Camryn Newton-Smith in the long jump. Lauren Beauchamp is set to compete in the pole vault (8:30 p.m.), while Jonae Cook runs in the first round of the 100 meters (9 p.m.) and 200 meters (10:45 p.m.).

Evangelynn Harris and Selase Sampram will compete in the shot put (9 p.m.), with Jaybe Shufelberger closing out the day on the track in the 10,000 meters at 11:10 p.m.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State track and field and cross country programs, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Nine-year-old dies after drowning in lake
First National Bank Arena has hosted graduations throughout the year and has for many years...
School graduation ends with families forced out
A head-on collision Tuesday morning left two people seriously injured and one man dead.
One killed, two injured in head-on crash
a look at the food trucks in question that border the edge of the properties.
New tenant leads to debates over property safety between landowners
Several community members spent their day digging for a blast from the past.
Hunt for 15-year-old time capsule continues

Latest News

Arkansas State alum Liam Hicks plays AA baseball for the Frisco RoughRiders.
Arkansas State baseball alum Liam Hicks on the rise in the minors
Arkansas State baseball alum Liam Hicks on the rise in the minors
Kendall Diggs hit a walkoff home run Wednesday for #4 Arkansas in the SEC Baseball Tournament..
Kendall Diggs hits walkoff HR, #4 Arkansas beats Texas A&M in SEC Tournament 2nd Round
Red Wolves Raw: Frisco RoughRiders C/DH Liam Hicks on rise in the minors