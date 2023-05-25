Jelmert, Palma Simo advance to NCAA Championships Wednesday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Arkansas State track and field athletes earned coveted bids to the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Wednesday at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds at Hornet Stadium.

Bradley Jelmert was among the final 12 pole vaulters standing at the end of the day, clearing 5.40m (17-8.5), while Aimar Palma Simo finished 10th in the men’s hammer throw with a toss of 68.60m (225-1) to punch his ticket to nationals. Both athletes are now set to make their first career appearances at the national meet, held June 7-10 in Austin Texas.

Palma Simo is A-State’s first athlete to qualify in the men’s hammer throw since Cristian Ravar Ladislau advanced to the NCAA Championships in 2018, while Jelmert becomes the Red Wolves’ first pole vaulter in the championships since Michael Carr in 2019.

Hannes Fahl advanced to Friday’s quarterfinal round in the men’s 800 meters, qualifying on time with a mark of 1:49.09.

In the first round of the 110-meter hurdles, Will Glass ran a time of 14.10 to finish 33rd.

Colby Eddowes placed 28th in the long jump, leaping 7.37m (24-2.25).

Thursday features the first day of women’s qualifying competition, beginning at 8 p.m. CT with Camryn Newton-Smith in the long jump. Lauren Beauchamp is set to compete in the pole vault (8:30 p.m.), while Jonae Cook runs in the first round of the 100 meters (9 p.m.) and 200 meters (10:45 p.m.).

Evangelynn Harris and Selase Sampram will compete in the shot put (9 p.m.), with Jaybe Shufelberger closing out the day on the track in the 10,000 meters at 11:10 p.m.

