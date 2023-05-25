Energy Alert
Jonesboro preparing for 2024 solar eclipse

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As a national phenomenon coming right through Northeast Arkansas draws closer, the city of Jonesboro is getting ready to host people across the country.

A complete eclipse is something that only happens once every 18 months and something some people never get to see in their lifetime.

Depending on where you live in Northeast Arkansas, you are going to get a great look at the 2024 Great North American Eclipse.

It’s something that Jonesboro is prepping for as the town could see an influx of visitors.

“I think the direct path is a little west of us but being the biggest city in the region we assume there will be people coming to spend the night or spend a weekend with us,” Bill Campbell said.

Campbell is the Communications Director for the city of Jonesboro and said they are moving things around to make the weekend enjoyable for everyone

“We have things for Jonesboro and some cool events, and I think the Oasis festival has moved their date to the weekend before that and our parks department has planned an event during the eclipse at Craighead Forest Park,” Campbell said.

If people can’t find a place to stay, the city expects there to be many people flooding the parks to find a place to camp out.

“People will travel a long distance because this is a rare occurrence in our universe,” Campbell said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

