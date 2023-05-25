Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives

FILE - Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt holds his traditional red ministerial...
FILE - Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt holds his traditional red ministerial box as he leaves 11 Downing Street for the House of Commons to deliver the Budget In London March 15. Downing Street is a narrow street with a row of Georgian houses that includes the prime minister’s official residence at No. 10.(Kirsty Wigglesworth | AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A car collided Thursday with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British prime minister’s home and offices are located, setting off a rapid security response in one of London’s most-fortified sites.

The Metropolitan Police force said a man was arrested Thursday afternoon at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There were no reports of injuries.

It was unclear whether Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in his office at the time.

Video footage posted on social media showed a white car heading straight for the gates at low speed across Whitehall, the main thoroughfare in London’s government district. Footage shot soon after showed a car with its trunk open up against the tall metal gates.

It was not immediately clear whether the crash was deliberate. Police said they were working to establish the circumstances.

Officers cordoned off Whitehall after the crash but later lifted some of the barriers.

Downing Street is a narrow street with a row of Georgian houses that includes the prime minister’s official residence at No. 10.

The gates were erected in 1989 in response to threats from Irish Republican Army militants. Public access to the street is restricted and the gates are protected at all times by armed police officers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Nine-year-old dies after drowning in lake
First National Bank Arena has hosted graduations throughout the year and has for many years...
School graduation ends with families forced out
A head-on collision Tuesday morning left two people seriously injured and one man dead.
One killed, two injured in head-on crash
a look at the food trucks in question that border the edge of the properties.
New tenant leads to debates over property safety between landowners
Several community members spent their day digging for a blast from the past.
Hunt for 15-year-old time capsule continues

Latest News

Tough market for first time homebuyers
Expert advice on navigating the housing market as a first-time buyer
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
McCarthy’s Republicans push debt ceiling talks to brink, lawmakers leaving town for weekend
In all, Molly gave birth to seven puppies.
Pregnant dog survives rattlesnake bite, gives birth on the way to shelter
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes faces sentencing for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack