May 25: What you need to know

The weather looks very dry over the next several days. There is a small chance of some pop-up storms, but the chance is small. Temperatures will remain in the 80s, with low humidity.

A back door cold front today will reinforce the dry air for the Memorial Day Weekend. The long weekend looks nice and dry for all of the cookouts and lake trips. While the low humidity and dewpoints are nice, this will lead to the soil to continue becoming drier and drier.

Irrigation will become more needed over the next week. High temperatures look even warmer next with forecast highs in the low to maybe even mid-90s. Good rain chances are likely to not come until June!

Nearly 80% of Americans have experienced package theft in the last year. Maddie Sexton has some tips to prevent porch pirates from stealing your treasure.

Little Rock neighbors react after UPS driver shot on the job.

A mobile home ordinance passed on May 9 in Wynne, causing a stir for some residents. Wally Vance’s father lost his home in the March 31 tornado. Since then, he has been living with his son. Vance found a 20-year-old trailer for his father, but that trailer became a problem in Wynne.

Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with her husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and ‘70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” has died at 83. We’ll look ack at her life and legacy.

