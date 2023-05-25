New Ja 1 shoes sell out quick despite controversy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant being suspended from team events, Thursday the SNKRS app released the Ja 1 Hunger shoes.

Ja Morant is Nike basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete and the 23rd NBA athlete to have a signature sneaker.

The Ja 1 Hunger model was in high demand, selling out in minutes.

“It’s a very sought after pair. they sold out almost instantly and then reselling prices are almost double what retail is,” Sneaker reseller Theo Hassinger said.

Ja 1s gained popularity for the sleek and low-cut design; however, Memphis retailers did not have the shoe on the shelves this afternoon.

Many shoe stores across the city said they did not get an inventory.

But resell stores are expecting those who were able to cop on the SNKRS app to come in and sell their pair.

While others are thinking this is a business move off of a bad publicity.

“It might be a move to make money from a bad situation. It’s definitely interesting that we saw them this morning and them actually releasing,” Hassinger said.

Regardless of the motive, Ja Fans like Roosevelt Moss are happy that the SNKRS app did release the shoe and that it sold out so quickly.

Moss says this is the time to support Ja when he’s going through a bad situation.

“That’s what you have to do to support people you are behind, you know. I don’t know him personally so the only way to support him is to buy his merchandise.”

If you were unable to cop a pair on the app this morning, you’ll have to wait until next time.

