Police remind drivers to watch for pedestrians during 100-Mile Yard Sale

The 100-Mile Yard Sale will take place Memorial Day weekend on Highway 25 from Jackson to Kennett.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Jackson, Missouri are reminding drivers to watch out for pedestrians during the 100-Mile Yard Sale.

The yard sale starts Thursday, May 25 and goes down Highway 25 from Jackson to Kennett.

The 100-Mile Yard Sale is held each year along Route 25 over Memorial Day weekend.
The 100-Mile Yard Sale is held each year along Route 25 over Memorial Day weekend.(KFVS)

Drivers should be aware of their surroundings and watch for sudden stops and pedestrian traffic.

Stars and Stripes Museum renting out spaces for 100 Mile Yard Sale

Yard sale tips

Vendors may not have card machines, so make sure to bring plenty of cash.

You’ll also want to bring plenty of bags for your purchases.

