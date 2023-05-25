Police remind drivers to watch for pedestrians during 100-Mile Yard Sale

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Jackson, Missouri are reminding drivers to watch out for pedestrians during the 100-Mile Yard Sale.

The yard sale starts Thursday, May 25 and goes down Highway 25 from Jackson to Kennett.

The 100-Mile Yard Sale is held each year along Route 25 over Memorial Day weekend. (KFVS)

Drivers should be aware of their surroundings and watch for sudden stops and pedestrian traffic.

Yard sale tips

Vendors may not have card machines, so make sure to bring plenty of cash.

You’ll also want to bring plenty of bags for your purchases.

