Porch pirates stealing summer treasures

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many people think package theft is only an issue during Christmas time, but police say when temperatures start to rise, so do the crimes.

A recent study shows Arkansas ranking 12th in the “Worst States for Porch Pirates 2023.”

The Jonesboro Police Department has seen an increase in porch piracy during the month of May.

According to Sergeant Rodney Smith, three package thefts were reported in one day during the week of May 15.

He said there is a rise in this crime as it begins getting warm outside. Kids out of school, major holidays like Memorial Day Weekend and July 4th, and people on vacation are all factors as to why this happens during the summertime.

“I’m sure you’ve seen the videos that people post online of people driving or walking by when they see a package,” said Smith. “And then they go grab it. For them, it’s easy.”

Arkansas is one of eight states where package theft is a felony. If caught, thieves can be charged a fine or serve time in jail depending on the thief’s criminal history.

Smith said finding the person who stole your goods, however, is extremely difficult without any evidence caught on camera.

Jonesboro resident Seth Robinson said when the Mother’s Day gift he ordered from Amazon was stolen off of his front porch, he immediately put up security cameras around his house in hopes of catching the next one.

“Now I have a video doorbell system because I’m tired of missing packages,” he said. “Somebody got a very wonderful Mother’s Day set up.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.