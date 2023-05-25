Energy Alert
Swim coach asking parents to stay aware of children near water

By Hayden Savage
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Swim coaches are urging parents to keep a close eye on their kids that are near water this summer.

Kristi Sheridan, a swim coach with Ozarks Healthcare, said that drownings could happen quickly if someone isn’t paying attention.

“Drowning can happen in just 20-60 seconds, and often drowning can happen very quietly as well too,” Sheridan said. ”It’s a good idea to have a designated adult to be responsible for actively watching children in pools or at the lake area.”

Sheridan said she understands it’s nice to read a book by the pool or do something while the kids are swimming, but these minor distractions could have severe consequences.

“Momentary distractions like answering your cell phone, using the restroom, talking with a friend, they can be distractions that can lead to drowning,” she said.

The American Red Cross released tips on how to swim safely this summer.

