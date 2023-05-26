18-year-old arrested on rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn charges

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.

According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department, Peyton A. Jarrell was arrested on a state warrant on Thursday, May 25.

The sheriff’s department said Jarrell was arrested on assault fourth degree, two counts rape or attempted rape first degree, three counts sodomy or attempted sodomy first degree, four counts sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts possession of child pornography charges.

Jarrell was booked into the Stoddard County Jail and bonded out with bond of $25,000 cash only.

