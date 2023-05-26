Anniston (AL) ATH Jaylon Cunningham commits to Arkansas State football
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football has another addition to their 2023 recruiting class.
Jaylon Cunningham committed to Arkansas State, the Anniston, Alabama native announced on Twitter Thursday. The speedster chose A-State over Power 5 schools Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Louisville. Sun Belt schools Southern Miss and Marshall also offered Cunningham.
Cunningham, listed as an athlete, was used as a gadget player for the Bulldogs. He lined up at wide receiver and defensive back for the squad, recording over 1,000 receiving yards.
Arkansas State Football - 2023 Recruiting Class (Italics for signees)
- ATH Jaylon Cunningham (Anniston - AL)
- WR Khmari Thompson (Illinois)
- WR Corey Rucker (South Carolina)
- QB Christian Hunt (Redondo Union - CA)
- CB Manny Stokes (Coastal Carolina)
- CB Donte Thompson (Incarnate Word)
- K Clune Van Andel (Forrest Hills Eastern - MI)
- LS Lucas Ott (Webb City - MO)
- OL Jacob Bayer (Lamar)
- OL Jalen Cunningham (Ole Miss)
- OL Hamilton Hall (Ole Miss)
- OL Tobias Braun (Ole Miss)
- WR Courtney Jackson (Syracuse)
- DL Micah Bland (North Alabama)
- TE Kevin Diaz (Northwest Mississippi CC)
- CB DeAubry Hood (Harker Heights - TX)
- S Dontay Joyner (Lakeland - FL)
- WR Takare Lipscomb (Carrollton - GA)
- TE Tyler Little (Galena - KS)
- WR Clyde Curry (Gadsden City - AL)
- S Jordan Sample (Missouri City - TX)
- S Brandon Greil (Joe T. Robinson)
- WR Tennel Bryant (Archbishop Moeller - OH)
- WR Chauncy Cobb (Clewiston - FL)
- LB RJ Kelly (Lakeland - FL)
- DL Ian Jeffries (Southaven - MS)
- DE Brian Alston (Spain Park - AL)
- S Jamil Williams (Palmetto - FL)
- QB Jaylen Raynor (East Forsyth - NC)
- DE/OLB Terrell James (Lake Wales - FL)
- RB Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart)
- WR DeAndra Burns (El Dorado)
- DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola Christian - FL)
Preferred Walk-Ons
- WR Pearce Russell (Benton - LA)
- DE/LB Antanius Tiggs (Marion)
- QB Cade Forrester (Hoxie)
- CB Blake Hegwood (Pine Bluff)
- WR Reed Linder (Briarcrest Christian - TN)
- LB Joel Ardern (Timberview - TX)
- WR Carter Salzman (Platte County - TX)
- DS/TE Nathan Tillman (Georgia Southern)
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.