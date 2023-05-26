Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Anniston (AL) ATH Jaylon Cunningham commits to Arkansas State football

Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.
Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.(Source: Arkansas State Football)
By Logan Whaley
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football has another addition to their 2023 recruiting class.

Jaylon Cunningham committed to Arkansas State, the Anniston, Alabama native announced on Twitter Thursday. The speedster chose A-State over Power 5 schools Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Louisville. Sun Belt schools Southern Miss and Marshall also offered Cunningham.

Cunningham, listed as an athlete, was used as a gadget player for the Bulldogs. He lined up at wide receiver and defensive back for the squad, recording over 1,000 receiving yards.

Arkansas State Football - 2023 Recruiting Class (Italics for signees)

- ATH Jaylon Cunningham (Anniston - AL)

- DL Nate Martey (Princeton)

- WR Khmari Thompson (Illinois)

- WR Corey Rucker (South Carolina)

- QB J.T. Shrout (Colorado)

- QB Christian Hunt (Redondo Union - CA)

- CB Manny Stokes (Coastal Carolina)

- CB Donte Thompson (Incarnate Word)

- LB Gavin Potter (Kansas)

- K Clune Van Andel (Forrest Hills Eastern - MI)

- LS Lucas Ott (Webb City - MO)

- RB Zak Wallace (UT Martin)

- OL Jacob Bayer (Lamar)

- OL Jalen Cunningham (Ole Miss)

- OL Hamilton Hall (Ole Miss)

- OL Tobias Braun (Ole Miss)

- WR Courtney Jackson (Syracuse)

- DL Micah Bland (North Alabama)

- TE Kevin Diaz (Northwest Mississippi CC)

- CB DeAubry Hood (Harker Heights - TX)

- S Dontay Joyner (Lakeland - FL)

- WR Takare Lipscomb (Carrollton - GA)

- TE Tyler Little (Galena - KS)

- WR Clyde Curry (Gadsden City - AL)

- S Jordan Sample (Missouri City - TX)

- S Brandon Greil (Joe T. Robinson)

- WR Tennel Bryant (Archbishop Moeller - OH)

- WR Chauncy Cobb (Clewiston - FL)

- LB RJ Kelly (Lakeland - FL)

- DL Ian Jeffries (Southaven - MS)

- DE Brian Alston (Spain Park - AL)

- S Jamil Williams (Palmetto - FL)

- QB Jaylen Raynor (East Forsyth - NC)

- OL Mason Myers (Moody - AL)

- DE/OLB Terrell James (Lake Wales - FL)

- OL/DL Walker Davis (Benton)

- RB Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart)

- WR DeAndra Burns (El Dorado)

- DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola Christian - FL)

Preferred Walk-Ons

- WR Beau Smith (Valley View)

- WR Pearce Russell (Benton - LA)

- DE/LB Antanius Tiggs (Marion)

- QB Cade Forrester (Hoxie)

- CB Blake Hegwood (Pine Bluff)

- WR Reed Linder (Briarcrest Christian - TN)

- LB Joel Ardern (Timberview - TX)

- WR Carter Salzman (Platte County - TX)

- K/P Noah Grant (Memphis)

- DS/TE Nathan Tillman (Georgia Southern)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First National Bank Arena has hosted graduations throughout the year and has for many years...
School graduation ends with families forced out
An ordinance on mobile homes passed on May 9 in Wynne has caused a stir for some residents.
Wynne ordinance on mobile homes
File Graphic (KWTX)
Nine-year-old dies after drowning in lake
Busy Jonesboro intersection back open after multi-vehicle crash
Razorback Quarterback Austin Kade Renfro is removed from the team after allegations surfaced on...
Razorback quarterback kicked off the team following allegations

Latest News

2023 ATH Jaylon Cunningham commits to Arkansas State
Wil Gibson fires 67 in opening round at NCAA Golf National Championships
Arkansas State men’s golf adds NAIA All-American to roster
The A-State head coach announced the summer slate Friday.
Registration open for 2023 Tommy Raffo Baseball Camps