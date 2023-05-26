Anniston (AL) ATH Jaylon Cunningham commits to Arkansas State football

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football has another addition to their 2023 recruiting class.

Jaylon Cunningham committed to Arkansas State, the Anniston, Alabama native announced on Twitter Thursday. The speedster chose A-State over Power 5 schools Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Louisville. Sun Belt schools Southern Miss and Marshall also offered Cunningham.

Cunningham, listed as an athlete, was used as a gadget player for the Bulldogs. He lined up at wide receiver and defensive back for the squad, recording over 1,000 receiving yards.

Arkansas State Football - 2023 Recruiting Class (Italics for signees)

- ATH Jaylon Cunningham (Anniston - AL)

- DL Nate Martey (Princeton)

- WR Khmari Thompson (Illinois)

- WR Corey Rucker (South Carolina)

- QB J.T. Shrout (Colorado)

- QB Christian Hunt (Redondo Union - CA)

- CB Manny Stokes (Coastal Carolina)

- CB Donte Thompson (Incarnate Word)

- LB Gavin Potter (Kansas)

- K Clune Van Andel (Forrest Hills Eastern - MI)

- LS Lucas Ott (Webb City - MO)

- RB Zak Wallace (UT Martin)

- OL Jacob Bayer (Lamar)

- OL Jalen Cunningham (Ole Miss)

- OL Hamilton Hall (Ole Miss)

- OL Tobias Braun (Ole Miss)

- WR Courtney Jackson (Syracuse)

- DL Micah Bland (North Alabama)

- TE Kevin Diaz (Northwest Mississippi CC)

- CB DeAubry Hood (Harker Heights - TX)

- S Dontay Joyner (Lakeland - FL)

- WR Takare Lipscomb (Carrollton - GA)

- TE Tyler Little (Galena - KS)

- WR Clyde Curry (Gadsden City - AL)

- S Jordan Sample (Missouri City - TX)

- S Brandon Greil (Joe T. Robinson)

- WR Tennel Bryant (Archbishop Moeller - OH)

- WR Chauncy Cobb (Clewiston - FL)

- LB RJ Kelly (Lakeland - FL)

- DL Ian Jeffries (Southaven - MS)

- DE Brian Alston (Spain Park - AL)

- S Jamil Williams (Palmetto - FL)

- QB Jaylen Raynor (East Forsyth - NC)

- OL Mason Myers (Moody - AL)

- DE/OLB Terrell James (Lake Wales - FL)

- OL/DL Walker Davis (Benton)

- RB Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart)

- WR DeAndra Burns (El Dorado)

- DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola Christian - FL)

Preferred Walk-Ons

- WR Beau Smith (Valley View)

- WR Pearce Russell (Benton - LA)

- DE/LB Antanius Tiggs (Marion)

- QB Cade Forrester (Hoxie)

- CB Blake Hegwood (Pine Bluff)

- WR Reed Linder (Briarcrest Christian - TN)

- LB Joel Ardern (Timberview - TX)

- WR Carter Salzman (Platte County - TX)

- K/P Noah Grant (Memphis)

- DS/TE Nathan Tillman (Georgia Southern)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.